Sonnalli Seygall: Bollywood typecasts you very easily

After quite a lull in 2020, Sonnalli Seygall is now all geared up to make 2021 very exciting, career wise, as she has three projects lined up for shoot.

“I am happy that things are back on track. I have a really packed schedule. My last release was Jai Mummy Di in 2020, and soon after we were all caught up amid the pandemic. So I pretty much didn’t do much work,” she says.

Now one year on, Seygall has kind of fast tracked stuff for herself.

“I am shooting again and till the month of May I have pretty much no rest. But I have no complaints and I am really looking forward to that,” add the actor who has a web series Anamika and film Boondi Raita in her slate of releases this year.

Talking about her career and the kind of roles that are coming her way as opposed to when she started out, the 35-year-old, who completes a decade in the industry, says that things have definitely changed for the better.

“I have always maintained that Bollywood typecast you very easily. So the couple of years after

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), I was only getting item songs and glamorous roles. So I made a conscious effort of staying away from what I wanted to not do. Then slowly things changed with High Jack (2018) and Setters (2019).

Seygall also attributes the OTT space for bringing out this change.

“Now with the whole digital space opening up, the opportunities are more and people are ready to experiment more. Of course with time I guess the spectrum of my work is out there for the makers also to see. I always wanted to action and I finally got that chance with Anamika. That is the reason why I took it up,” she concludes.