Sonnalli Seygall: Even after testing negative for Covid-19, there is so much weakness

Actor Sonnalli Seygall has tested negative for Covid-19, yet she is having lingering weakness. She has put everything on hold to regain her stamina, and is not rushing the process.

Last week, the actor took to Instagram to share that she has tested positive for the virus for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020.

“The journey from positive to negative was tough, and definitely not something that I have felt before. The symptoms were very much there, including super high fever for two days. The nights were very bad, with a lot of shivering and body pain. It has made me very weak, which is a feeling that I’m not very well versed with. I will feel very strange because I’m always so fit and full of energy, and the weakness was something very difficult to get my head around,” Seygall tells us, who feels her poor sleeping pattern and dirty choices in the past two months affected her immunity.

In fact, weakness is something which is still lingering around. The 33-year-old shares, “The recovery phase is the most important one, because there is still so much weakness.”

“I have to take everything very slowly, and not push anything. I was very tempted to start my rigorous workouts. But I’m not doing it because I don’t want to push my body. For instance, the first day after testing negative, I went out to my friend’s wedding reception. I came back from the reception feeling so weak. So, I am really taking it slow and not feeling guilty over the lost time of being unproductive,” says the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

She has mentally prepared herself, that she has “recovered from something serious and it is okay to take a step back and gain full energy physically and mentally, before getting back to the hecticness of life”.

“I am listening to my body, which is still healing. I’m just trying to not put unnecessary pressure.

When it comes to work, she is glad that she doesn’t have any shoots lined up. “There are just small work commitments, like meetings or narrations. I am not clubbing many things on a single day. So, that I get my rest too. I need to recover completely before my full fledged hectic shoot starts. I don’t want to push it now and then fall sick again. So it’s better to just take it slowly and steadily,” she wraps up.