Sonnalli Seygall on her hush hush wedding: I was sure about having a simple one (Exclusive)

Actor Sonnalli Seygall and hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani got married in Mumbai at a Gurudwara on Wednesday. Seygall was dressed in a blush pink saree with a full sleeved blouse. Seygall and Sajnani walked in front of the paparazzi with folded hands and greeted the media. In the midst of her wedding preparations, Seygall briefly spoke to us.

Ashesh L Sajnani with Sonnalli Seygall (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together,” she said.

Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall got married in a close knit Gurdwara wedding on Wednesday. The 34-year-old had an Anand Karaj with longtime beau Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai. The wedding festivities began in the early afternoon. A reliable source close to the actor confirmed the news, “It is an intimate wedding with only their close friends and family members by her side.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seygall walked under the floral canopy (phoolon ki chaddar) which Ranjan held. Interestingly, Seygall walked the aisle with her dog, Bounty alongside dressed all ethnic.

We have also learnt that Seygall will have a lavish reception on June 8. “The reception is going to be star studded as well. Her Pyaar ka Punchnama actors will be present at the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan,” the source adds. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, actors Sunny Singh, Sahil Salathia, Shama Sikandar, and other attended the wedding.

From what we have gathered, the pre-wedding festivities of the actor started on Monday. The couple had a mehendi ceremony. Celebrities, who happen to be close friends with the couple, were present for the functions. Actors Sahil Salathia, Karan V Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Rohan Gandotra and others were present at the mehendi, which took place at Seygall’s residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On further digging, we also learnt that Seygall was on her bachelorette trip earlier in early May. The Jai Mummy Di actor was unavailable for a comment, when we reached out to her. The source states, “She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise.”

Last December, we broke the news of the couple dating. Since then, the two has never officially commented on their dalliance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON