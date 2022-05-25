Sonnalli Seygall recalls friend inviting her for lunch and not serving main course: They assumed that I don’t eat food

Sonnalli Seygall is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and shares a deep connection with food. One might not believe that she is a foodie in real life but we don’t blame anyone. Narrating a funny incident at a friend’s house, Sonnalli recently shared with Hindustan Times how people assume she doesn’t eat food and survives on salad. (Also read: Sonnalli Seygall reveals how Nawazuddin Siddiqui surprised her on the sets of Noorani Chehre)

She said, “Once I had the funniest incident. I was invited for lunch by one of my friends, rather a new friend. She told me ‘My mom has cooked for you please come.’ I went without having my food because of course when someone invites you over you, don’t eat from your house and go. I went straight to her place from my workout class. They served me carrot juice, shots made out of ginger and herbs, and different types of salad. I had all that and I was waiting for the main course. Then I realised that lunch was over. Turns out they ate daal chawal before me. Their reaction was ‘But you must not eat dal chawal na’. I told them to give me whatever they ate.”

“They assumed that I don’t eat food or carbs, it amuses me and makes me sad at the same time. People have such wrong ideas about food and diet. Hence I have started vlogging about fitness and health,” Sonnalli continued as she recently made her debut on YouTube.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor keeps motivating her fans with her fitness mantras, just like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone and others who are also into vlogging. Talking about her inspiration, Sonnalli added that she always wanted to create a platform to help others. “As an actor, I believed that I must create content and put myself out there. So if I am not being offered a film for two months what do I do? I have to create opportunities for myself, apart from those already given to me. This is my whole idea. I have a lot of information about health, Ayurveda and fitness in general.”

Sonnalli will be next seen in Noorani Chehre with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON