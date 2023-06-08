Sonnalli Seygall decks up in red ethnic outfit after wedding, poses with husband and friends in party pics, videos

Actor Sonnalli Seygall married restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor, who was seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, among other films, was joined by actors Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi at the wedding. Now, new photos and videos from Sonnalli and Ashesh's wedding bash have surfaced online, and show the bride in a red look. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall looks stunning in pink; Shama Sikander shares videos from Gurdwara

Raai Laxmi shared new pictures with Sonnalli Seygall after her wedding.

Raai Laxmi shared videos and photos from Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnanis' wedding bash.

Sonnalli and Ashesh party with friends

Sonnalli wore a red ethnic outfit with golden embellishments. The actor wore mangalsutra (worn by married Hindu women) and sindoor (red vermillion) in inside pictures and videos from the party that were shared on Instagram Stories by Sonnalli's friend, actor Raai Laxmi.

Sonnalli was joined by her husband in some of the videos as they celebrated their wedding with friends. Ashesh was dressed in a golden kurta, while Raai Laxmi wore a black and golden ethnic look. "My bestie with my jiju (brother-in-law)," Raai Laxmi wrote in one of their videos.

Sonnalli and Ashesh's wedding pics

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani wrote in their Instagram caption, "Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude)."

Sonnalli tied the knot with Ashesh in a Gurudwara in Mumbai. She picked a pastel pink saree with a matching veil. Her wedding outfit was created by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Ashesh wore a white sherwani for the wedding.

Celebs congratulate newlyweds

Actor Sumona Chakravarti, sharing a picture with the newlyweds, wrote on Instagram, "Yaara Ashesh L Sajnani Shaadi Mubarakaan (Congratulation on your wedding, my friend Ashesh). We were 2 strangers, who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. And here we are 9 years later -- seeing you embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life Sonnalli Seygall. Heartiest Congratulations you two. Love you heaps and tons!"

Earlier, actor Chahatt Khanna had also shared an inside picture from the wedding on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Congratulations to my beautiful bride."

Sonnalli's projects

She made her film debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Since then, she has starred in films such as Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di, among others. She also featured in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out Of Order and Anamika.

