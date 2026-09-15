Sonu Nigam sings Shah Rukh Khan's track in both male and female voices, internet says ‘sounds better than Neha Kakkar’

Sonu Nigam is one of the greatest playback singers Hindi cinema has ever seen, and his latest concert in the US is yet another testament to his versatility. Recently, a video of the singer performing in both male and female voices at his concert has been going viral.

Sonu Nigam wows audience with both female and male voices

Sonu Nigam recently performed in US.

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Sonu Nigam is currently on his The Revolution – Sonu Nigam Live concert tour. He recently performed at a massive sold-out concert at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York on September 13, 2026.

A clip from the concert shows the audience going gaga over Sonu's ability to sing the song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don: The Chase Begins Again in both male and female voices. The song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam, Alisha Chinai and Mahalakshmi Iyer. However, Sonu let the audience experience the absence of both female singers as he effortlessly crooned their portions in their voices as well. Take a look:

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Aaj Ki Raat was penned by Javed Akhtar, while the composition was done by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy — Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. The film Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar and Boman Irani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Aaj Ki Raat was penned by Javed Akhtar, while the composition was done by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy — Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. The film Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar and Boman Irani. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts

Many fans commented on the video, calling Sonu an "Absolutely legend." One comment read, "Aaahh! Such a treat to ears, legend for a reason." One more comment joked, "Even his female voice is better than Neha Kakkar." Another comment read, "I think he kinda sounds like Sunidhi Chauhan when he sings in female voice."

When Sonu Nigam sang in 54 voices for Akshay Kumar's film

In an old interaction, Sonu had revealed that he sang the Tees Maar Khan title song in 54 different voices.

In an old interview, the singer revealed that he used 54 varied modulations of his own voice for the title track of the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. “Yes, that is true. I have sung the title track of Tees Maar Khan in 54 voices." He shared that it wasn’t planned and that he initially recorded many versions of the same song. However, music composer Shirin Kunder later merged them all together to try something new. “I am the chorus as well as the singer for this one, and all have still managed to sound different."

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From switching effortlessly between male and female voices on stage to creating dozens of distinct voices in a single song, Sonu Nigam's performances remin a testament of why he remains one of the most versatile voices in Indian music.