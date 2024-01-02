Sonu Sood advocates for the rights of people with disabilities, urges government to prioritise their needs. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his philanthropic endeavours, has shared his noble new year resolution. In a video the actor posted on his Instagram account, Sonu took to advocate for the rights of disabled individuals in the country. Sonu requested 'concerned authorities and state governments' to increase the monthly pension for people with disabilities. (Also read: Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shares pics) Sonu Sood has shared a new message on Instagram.

Sonu's latest Instagram post

In the video, Sonu was seen sitting with a disabled person named Dharmendra, who hails from Bihar. He goes on to talk about the financial hardships faced by the disabled populace in the country, and how the monthly allotment ₹400 is too less for them in the current times, given the expenses. He requested the Bihar government along with all concerned authorities of other states to increase the monthly pension to at least ₹1,000 or more.

In the caption, he wrote:" My New Year Resolution (red heart and folded hands emoticons) ‘RIGHTS FOR THE DISABLED’ I humbly request the concerned authorities and state governments to suitably revise and increase the basic gratuity and minimum pension of the disabled , to help them meet their basic needs .. The inherent challenges they face should be prioritised to alleviate financial strain ,so they too can lead more fulfilling lives." Sonu tagged the Instagram account of Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar in the caption too.

Fan reactions

Many fans reacted to Sonu's plea for disabled community and wrote in the comments. "More n more respects to you sir always," wrote a fan. Another said, "Of course, I completely agree with you." A comment also read, "Thank you for your words, Sonu sir. I agree with this."

More details

Sonu Sood won hearts of millions for his contribution during the lockdown. He helped thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid 19 lockdown a few years ago. He booked chartered flights and busses for the stuck migrant workers, stranded students and others when the lockdown was announced in 2020. Since then, he has been regularly helping people in need.

