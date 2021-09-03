Sonu Sood apologises to Covid-19 warrior’s kids after his death, promises ‘will always be there for you’

Sonu Sood has apologized to the children of Hitesh Sharma, a person who was battling Covid-19, whom he had helped. However, Sonu was unable to save his life. The Bollywood actor had ‘airlifted him from Hyderabad to Delhi’ in July earlier this year for treatment.

After tweeting about the person’s death, Sonu also shared a sketch by the children of Hitesh and promised to be there for them ‘always’.

Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter early Friday, “We lost another warrior! Rest in Peace my brother #HiteshSharma who fought his battle with Covid like a soldier! I had airlifted him from Delhi to Hyderabad in July for the treatment. I wish I could've saved u. You will always live in my heart brother, my prayers with the family!”

Sharing the sketch Sonu wrote, “This was the painting made by Hitesh's kids with a hope to save their father. Wish I could. So sorry little angels, will always be there for you.” The sketching showed Sonu Sood saving someone’s life from fire. It also had a message which said “Sonu uncle please save my father’s life”.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Sonu Sood has been helping people in various aspects. He began with helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. Later, he also started helping those struggling to get treatment. He has also offered monetary help to many people over the past year.

Also read: Sonu Sood: Politics a great profession, no harm if someone wants to be in it

Recently, Sonu Sood became the brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s Desh Ke Mentor initiative. However, the actor confirmed in an interview with Hindustan Times, that he does not plan to join any political party.

“I didn’t do this to get into politics, I just wanted to help people. When the whole movement of me helping people started in the first wave of the Covid pandemic (last year), even then these speculations started. I want to send across a message that politics is a great profession and there’s no harm in case someone wants to desire to be in that,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON