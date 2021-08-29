Sonu Sood: Politics a great profession, no harm if someone wants to be in it

Ever since actor Sonu Sood met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and was announced as the brand ambassador of the Desh Ke Mentor initiative, speculations have been rife that he’s planning to get into this the field of politics. However, the actor wants to set the record straight that he is not joining any party.

“I didn’t do this to get into politics, I just wanted to help people,” Sood tells us, adding, “When the whole movement of me helping people started in the first wave of the Covid pandemic (last year), even then these speculations started. I want to send across a message that politics is a great profession and there’s no harm in case someone wants to desire to be in that.”

The 48-year-old adds that it’s not mandatory that one has to be a politician to help people.

“Whatever I did in the past one and a half year, it also conveys that even if you’re not into politics, you can still help and motivate people. That’s a message. I want to tell people that don’t wait for an opportunity to help people, just do it now,” says the Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018) actor.

Even if not at this moment, asked if he see himself going that way in the future, and Sood quips, “I truly respect all people who’ve been doing great work in that (field). My hands are too full as an actor and the work I’m doing, connecting me with masses, touching those souls. I’m enjoying this space, but I don’t know what’s written in my fate tomorrow.”

Talking about the initiative he’s a part of now, Sood explains that the Delhi government approached him because of his work in the education sector.

“I supported close to 200 students in the first wave, and that has gone up to 20,000 students in the second phase of scholarships, which I started in my mother, Saroj Sood’s name. She was a professor, and always wanted me to do big in education as that can change lives,” he recalls.