Sonu Sood asks why are doctors recommending unavailable medicines to patients: 'How will a common man get them?'

Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday raised his concern over doctors recommending an injection or medicine despite it being unavailable. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post asking doctors if a substitute can be prescribed that will also help save a life.

Sonu tweeted, "One simple question: When everyone knows a particular injection is not available anywhere, why does every doctor recommends that injection only? When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get? Why can't v use a substitute of that medicine &save a life?"

His fans and followers reacted to the post. One wrote, "Yess , You're right Remdesvir can be substituted but Amphotericin B cannot be substituted , it's the drug of choice We'll have to do new research to develop new treatment , till then it's important." Another said, "Absolutely agree with you however it might be possible that all alternative medicines are in shortage condition now. But yes Doctor can always suggest few names with same chemical composition instead of same brand. Boss You are like a bright sunflower. Keep it up.#SaveLife" A third wrote, "@SonuSood Sir, The medicine will become scarce when demand rises and supply falls. Consequently, opening doors to more black marketing and fake medicines. Legit substitutes are must same like different covid variants."

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national secretary Sumit Agarwal tweeted, "Some medicines do NOT have an alternative. If you’re referring to Liposomal amphotericin B, it has no known alternative as of now. They can only prescribe what medical science has created for them. It is the system’s responsibility to ensure medicines are available not doctors’."

Recently, Sonu responded after the Twitter account of Ganjam district magistrate and collector had said that his foundation didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person who was in need, adding that it took credit for the same. Sonu then provided WhatsApp conversation screenshots with a person who was looking for an oxygen bed.

Sonu, since last year has been providing aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview in 2020, he had told SpotboyE, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.”