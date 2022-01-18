Sonu Sood gets a unique request and fulfils it, says 'never imagined I'll have to ...'

Sonu Sood received a request to extend help with regards to getting a new electric meter, to which the actor responded with an interesting tweet. Nonetheless, he got the meter installed and tweeted about it.

A Twitter user wrote, "@SonuSood Dear sir mseb consumer no-001521172637 there is a meter display problem in my electric meter due to which I am getting 1200 ₹I have been visiting mseb office from last 2 months but they do not have a meter to replace my meter please help."

The actor responded with, "Never imagined one day I will have to install an electricity meter." However, Sonu also updated his Twitter timeline to say that he fulfilled the request. He posted a screenshot of his chat and wrote, “Today, you got me to install an electricity meter.”

Many of his fans also started reacting in the same vein. One of them wrote, "I was busy on Twitter .. forgot to pay my electricity meter bills .. Thank you sonu I got back my meter," and shared pictures of an electric meter.

Another one tweeted to Sonu, "Dear sir, from last two months I was running helplessly to mseb offices but today with your help I get my new meter sir you are my real hero sir."

A glimpse of responses to Sonu Sood's tweet.

Ever since the pandemic broke out in 2020, Sonu has been helping the needy. During the first wave, he helped many migrants reach their hometowns in the middle of the lockdown that lasted for months and affected the earnings of daily wage labourers. Ever since, he has extended help to those in need of financial and medical help.

Recently, Sonu's sister Malvika Sood joined the Congress party and is all set to fight the upcoming assembly elections from Moga. He has also announced that he would step down as State Icon of Punjab. "Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours," he had tweeted.

