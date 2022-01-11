Sonu Sood wishes sister Malvika Sood as she joins Congress, says his work continues 'without political distractions'

Sonu Sood has shared best wishes for younger sister Malvika Sood, who is all set to contest assembly elections in Punjab this year. He has shared a note along with two candid pictues of the two on Twitter.

The childhood picture of the siblings shows Malvika in a white frock and hairband, tying a rakhi on the wrist of her big brother Sonu. The other picture shows the two of them sitting on a tractor.

Sonu captioned the pictures, "As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor and humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions."

My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions. pic.twitter.com/NCI0d4nUgC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 10, 2022

Sonu had recently quit as Punjab's state icon as per the rules laid by the Election Commission. He made the announcement last week, "Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too.I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab.This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours."

Malvika joined Congress on Monday, ahead of the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab. She joined the party in the presence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The joining-in was held at the Sood residence in Punjab's Moga district. "It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga, had earlier said that his sister has done a lot of "amazing" work in the past. While talking to reporters, Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu also mentioned Sonu's humanitarian works.

(With PTI inputs)

