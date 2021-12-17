Sonu Sood mourns death of shooter Konica Layak, whom he had gifted a rifle: 'Entire country is heartbroken’

Actor Sonu Sood has expressed grief at the death of shooter Konica Layak, whom he had gifted a rifle earlier this year. Sonu had given her a German-manufactured rifle after he was briefed about her struggles.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu re-tweeted a post by a user and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj sirf mera nahi, sirf dhanbad ka nahi, poore desh ka dil toota hai (Today not just me, not only of Dhanbad, but the entire country is heart-broken). He also added a broken heart emoji.

Sonu re-tweeted a post by a user.

As per news agency ANI, Konica Layak was found dead at her hostel in Bali in West Bengal's Howrah district. The police told ANI that her body was found hanging in the hostel on Wednesday morning. Anupam Singh, DCP North of Howrah told ANI that "a written suicide note has been recovered from the spot and the body has been sent for post mortem".

"She came to stay here in July this year and started practising air rifle shooting near Kolkata. She reportedly fell into depression due to not getting good results from the training," the police official further told ANI. Konica was Jharkhand's 10-metre air rifle state champion in 2020.

In January this year, Konica had tweeted several photos of her receiving the medals. She had written "11th Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020 me one gold and one silver jeeta hai maine magar Jharkhand government se koi help nahi mila hai abhi tak pls help for one rifle (I've won a gold and a silver medal in the 11th Jharkhand State Rifle Shooting Championship-2020. However, I've not received any help from the Jharkhand government yet)." She had also tagged Sonu and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in her tweet.

Replying to her, Sonu had said in March, "Main aapko rifle dunga. Aap desh ko medal de dena. Aapki rifle aaptak pahuch jayegi (I'll give you a rifle. You give a medal to the country. Your rifle will reach you)."

In June, Konica shared a bunch of pictures on Twitter holding the rifle. She tweeted, "Sir meri banduk aa gayi. Parivaar mein khushi ki lehar phael gayi hai. Gaon aapko aashirwaad deraha hai. Jug jug jeeyo sir (Sir my gun has arrived. My family is very happy. The entire village is blessing you. Long live sir)."

The shooter, who was training along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata, hails from Jharkhand's Dhanbad. As per news agency PTI, Konica was training at Joydeep’s academy for a nominal fee.

(With agency inputs)