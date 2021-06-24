Sonu Sood hopes for crowds outside his house to disappear, shares video of woman blessing him

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday shared a video of a crowd gathered outside his Mumbai apartment complex, and said that the day it disperses would signal the end of people's 'miseries'. Several people have been congregating outside Sonu's house, looking for assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a video, Sonu Sood wrote in a tweet, "The day this crowd disappears, I will feel the miseries have ended. Let's make this happen soon, together." The video showed Sonu meeting several people, including an old lady and a disabled man. Later in the same video, a woman gave Sonu her blessings, and said in Hindi, "What you've done, no one else could have."

Sonu has been helping those in need since last year's lockdown, when he arranged for stranded migrant workers to be transported back to their home states. He has since been helping arrange medical assistance and other resources during the second wave of the pandemic. He wrote in one tweet that facilitating timely medical care for people is more satisfying than delivering a film that grosses ₹100 crore at the box office.

Sonu has, however, also been targeted by certain people, who have accused him of being duplicitous. Talking to Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story last year, he responded to those who claim he is a fraud. “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

Sonu also receives his fair share of prank requests, such as expensive vacations, phones, and sponsoring weddings. Recently, a man asked Sonu to buy an iPhone for his girlfriend.