Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood hopes for crowds outside his house to disappear, shares video of woman blessing him
bollywood

Sonu Sood hopes for crowds outside his house to disappear, shares video of woman blessing him

Sonu Sood shared a video of crowds gathered outside his apartment and said that he hopes for them to disappear one day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Sonu Sood spotted talking to a woman at Andheri, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday shared a video of a crowd gathered outside his Mumbai apartment complex, and said that the day it disperses would signal the end of people's 'miseries'. Several people have been congregating outside Sonu's house, looking for assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a video, Sonu Sood wrote in a tweet, "The day this crowd disappears, I will feel the miseries have ended. Let's make this happen soon, together." The video showed Sonu meeting several people, including an old lady and a disabled man. Later in the same video, a woman gave Sonu her blessings, and said in Hindi, "What you've done, no one else could have."

Sonu has been helping those in need since last year's lockdown, when he arranged for stranded migrant workers to be transported back to their home states. He has since been helping arrange medical assistance and other resources during the second wave of the pandemic. He wrote in one tweet that facilitating timely medical care for people is more satisfying than delivering a film that grosses 100 crore at the box office.

Sonu has, however, also been targeted by certain people, who have accused him of being duplicitous. Talking to Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story last year, he responded to those who claim he is a fraud. “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

Also read: Sonu Sood provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging hospital bed

Sonu also receives his fair share of prank requests, such as expensive vacations, phones, and sponsoring weddings. Recently, a man asked Sonu to buy an iPhone for his girlfriend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood sonu sood public work sonu sood migrants

Related Stories

bollywood

Sonu Sood sells bread and eggs on a bicycle, says 'ekdum hit hai boss'. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:44 AM IST
bollywood

Sonu Sood has funny reply as man asks for an iPhone for his girlfriend: ‘Tera kuch nahi rahega’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 02:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on Chemistry book cover. Seen pic yet?

Scientist in Australia speaks to frogs by imitating shrills, croaks and whistles

Nasa’s interesting post on ‘galactic-grade glue’ intrigues people. Seen it yet?

Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP