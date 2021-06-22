Sonu Sood has funny reply as man asks for an iPhone for his girlfriend: ‘Tera kuch nahi rahega’

Sonu Sood received a rather funny request on Monday as he offered his services to those in need. A man said that his girlfriend was demanding an iPhone and asked the actor if he could help with that.

As Sonu Sood wrote, “Aur koi seva ho toh bataiye (Let me know if I can help in any other way) @SoodFoundation,” in response to a tweet thanking him for helping a little girl get medical treatment, a man made an unusual request. “Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone ki maang kar rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta hai (Brother, my girlfriend is asking for an iPhone, can you help with that)?” the fan replied.

“Uska toh pata nahi, agar iPhone diya toh, par tera kuch nahi rahega (I don't know about that but if I get her a phone, you won’t benefit from it),” the actor replied.

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021





Sonu has been in the news for his philanthropic efforts, as he has been at the forefront of relief efforts since last year. Over the last few weeks, he has been responding to requests for help, and arranging hospital beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for many, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, while many have been reaching out to Sonu with genuine appeals, he also faces his share of pranksters. In the past, people requested him for help with things such as a trip to the Maldives, a car, better internet speed and sponsoring weddings.

Also read | Vijay Deverakonda on rumours of ₹200 crore offer for Liger OTT release: ‘I’ll do more in the theatres’

In April, Sonu said that being able to help someone get medical treatment on time is ‘more satisfying’ than delivering a ₹100 crore hit. “In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it’s million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can’t sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed,” he wrote on Twitter.