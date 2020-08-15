Fan asks Sonu Sood for better Internet speed on mobile. His reply is hilarious

it-s-viral

Sonu Sood has won several hearts for going above and beyond to help those who reach out to him. On Twitter, the actor is seen replying to many people who post about what they need help with. Form assisting people to go home to offering them things to make their lives better, the actor has tugged at heartstrings of many with his actions. Among these requests, there are some that leave even the actor surprised. One such tweet was shared by a fan, and Sood had a brilliant reply for it.

In a post shared last evening, the fan asked Sood to help her with internet speed. “@SonuSood Please help me to increase the internet speed of my mobile… It’s disgusting,” wrote the Twitter user.

Sonu Sood, who is quite prompt when it comes to replying to requests shared by people, gave this response:

Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me 😜😂😂🙏 कृपा ध्यान दें। https://t.co/Ks4TF9yqHR — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 14, 2020

As usual, the wonderful response has won over people, much the same way his reply to a fan asking for a PS4 put a smile on everyone’s faces. He had offered the Twitter user books instead.

Shared some eight hours ago, the tweet collected over 21,000 likes and more than 1,700 retweets - and still very much counting. Here are the reactions shared by tweeple:

“It’s very kind of you sir that you are offering your help to everyone trying to solve every type of problem people are facing. It’s not an easy job, but you are giving your best effort. I thank you, sir, for your great job. God bless you sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sonu, you are becoming a brand just like what Google can search, you can actually do it. It’s not a small achievement. But you are doing great. Truly appreciated and inspiring,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, the fan who wrote to him also shared a tweet to his reply:

Haaha😂😂.. But on a serious note must say u are like an angel for the people who actually need your help in their lives.. God bless you n keep inspiring others.. You are such an epitome of grace n humanity 👏🙏😊!!~ — Manju Sharma!!~ (@Manjusingh81) August 14, 2020

What do you think about this interaction?

