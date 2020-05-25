e-paper
Twitter user asks Sonu Sood for help to reach a liquor shop. Actor's epic reply

Twitter user asks Sonu Sood for help to reach a liquor shop. Actor’s epic reply

In a tweet posted some 17 hours ago, the Twitter user wrote to Sonu Sood with his request.

May 25, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood answered this tweet as well with a reply that’s winning people over.
Sonu Sood answered this tweet as well with a reply that’s winning people over.(Twitter/@SonuSood)
         

Actor Sonu Sood has been winning tremendous praise for helping migrant workers return home by arranging buses and special permissions amid the lockdown. In fact, several people have been writing to the actor on Twitter either requesting him for help or thanking him for his kind gestures. The actor has graciously been replying to these tweets as well. However, this particular exchange stands out and is making many laugh out loud.

With Sonu Sood replying to so many asking for help, a Twitter user decided to try his luck as well. In a tweet posted some 17 hours ago, the Twitter user wrote to the actor with his request.

“Sonu bhai, I’m stuck in my house. Help me reach a liquor shop,” says the tweet posted in Hindi.

Sood answered this tweet as well with a reply that’s winning people over.

“Bhai, I can help you return home from the shop. Let me know if you need that,” he replied.

Shared last evening, the reply has collected over 40,000 likes and more than 4,700 retweets - and counting. People have posted several reactions to Sood’s reply.

“Sonu bhai ek hi dil hai kitne bar jitoge,” commented a Twitter user. “Superb,” reacted another. “What an answer,” added a third.

What do you think of Sonu Sood’s reply?

