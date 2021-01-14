Sonu Sood on BMC’s allegation of being ‘habitual offender’, carrying out illegal construction: ‘I will obey all laws’

Actor Sonu Sood has responded after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court, called him a ‘habitual offender’ for allegedly illegally converting a residential building into a hotel despite two demolitions. He said that he has ‘followed all the rules’ and will take further action depending on the court’s order.

The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by Sonu last week challenging a notice issued against him by the BMC in October last year and order passed by a civil court in December 2020, dismissing his suit against the notice.

In an interview with ABP Live, Sonu said, “I respect the BMC, who have made our Mumbai 'amazing'. I have followed all the rules from my side and if there is a scope for improvement, I will try to correct it. I have filed a petition for the case in the court. I will sincerely follow the instructions given by the court and walk on the same path. I will obey all laws and regulations.”

Sonu also talked about his recent meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and said that it was not about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him. “It was just a normal meeting. We didn't talk about my dispute with BMC during our conversation,” he said.

In its affidavit, the BMC accused Sonu of continuing with unauthorised construction work in the six-story residential building, Shakti Sagar, despite demolition action initiated twice earlier. Allegedly, the first demolition of the illegal construction was carried out on November 12, 2018. However, the actor reconstructed the illegal portion that was demolished, forcing the civic body to take action of demolition again on February 14 last year.

“The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department,” the BMC said in the affidavit.

(With inputs from PTI)