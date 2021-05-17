Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging hospital bed
Sonu Sood provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging hospital bed

Sonu Sood provided screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation after it was suggested on Twitter that he took credit for arranging a bed for someone in need, despite never having contacted the authorities.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Sonu Sood has been actively helping those in need, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonu Sood has responded after the official Twitter account for the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, wrote in a tweet that his foundation didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need, but seemingly took credit for it. Sonu said that he never claimed to have contacted the DM in the first place.

The actor furnished screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with a person who was looking for an oxygen bed. Sonu, through his foundation, has been helping provide Covid-19 resources to those in need.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of the Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam, wrote in a tweet, "We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it." The tweet also had a screenshot of Sonu's tweet, in which he had written that help had been provided, and a 'bed has been arranged'.

Sonu responded, "Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind." He attached screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation in which a person had first provided details of a patient, and then confirmed that help had been received.

Also read: Sonu Sood heartbroken as Covid-19 patient he helped get hospital bed dies: ‘Sometimes, life is so unfair’

Sonu's intentions, in recent weeks, have come under doubt, with more and more people questioning him on social media. The actor spent more than a year providing aid to the needy. Last year, he told SpotboyE in an interview, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.”

