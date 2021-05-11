Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood reacts after Rakhi Sawant endorsed him as country's next PM: 'Better off as a common man'
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts after Rakhi Sawant endorsed him as country's next PM: 'Better off as a common man'

Rakhi Sawant recently expressed her wish to see Sonu Sood become the Prime Minister of India. The actor has now reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant recently said Sonu Sood should be India's PM. The actor has now reacted.(Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Sood has turned Good Samaritan for many people in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic struck India. The actor has dedicated his social media platforms to help those in need. People have lauded his philanthropic work, with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India. However, the actor isn't on board with the idea.

Sonu was seen distributing summer drinks for photographers underneath his apartment and sharing his thoughts on Rakhi's idea, he said, "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai (I'm better off as a common man)," he said. A photographer suggested he should try his hand in politics. Responding to it, Sonu said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na (My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections, that's not my work)."

Rakhi isn't the only one to have campaigned for the star. A few days ago, actor-comedian Vir Das subtly endorsed the Dabangg star. Last week, a Twitter user said, "@thevirdas for prime minister 2024." Reacting to the tweet, Vir said, "Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood." He even added a folded hands emoji to his post.

Sonu has been busy arranging beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for those fighting Covid-19 in the second wave. He was recently seen helping Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who requested for an oxygen cylinder for his aunt. The actor had once shared a video of his phone constantly buzzing with messages seeking help.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna lauds daughter Nitara for adapting to the new normal, fans say she's like Akshay Kumar

Last month, Sonu had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, on April 17, said, "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all." He tested negative for Covid-19 within two weeks.

Sonu Sood has turned Good Samaritan for many people in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic struck India. The actor has dedicated his social media platforms to help those in need. People have lauded his philanthropic work, with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India. However, the actor isn't on board with the idea.

Sonu was seen distributing summer drinks for photographers underneath his apartment and sharing his thoughts on Rakhi's idea, he said, "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai (I'm better off as a common man)," he said. A photographer suggested he should try his hand in politics. Responding to it, Sonu said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na (My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections, that's not my work)."

Rakhi isn't the only one to have campaigned for the star. A few days ago, actor-comedian Vir Das subtly endorsed the Dabangg star. Last week, a Twitter user said, "@thevirdas for prime minister 2024." Reacting to the tweet, Vir said, "Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood." He even added a folded hands emoji to his post.

Sonu has been busy arranging beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for those fighting Covid-19 in the second wave. He was recently seen helping Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who requested for an oxygen cylinder for his aunt. The actor had once shared a video of his phone constantly buzzing with messages seeking help.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna lauds daughter Nitara for adapting to the new normal, fans say she's like Akshay Kumar

Last month, Sonu had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, on April 17, said, "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all." He tested negative for Covid-19 within two weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood rakhi sawant prime minister of india

Related Stories

bollywood

Kishwer Merchant on Rahul Vohra dying despite distress posts: ‘I wish his message had reached Sonu Sood’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:57 AM IST
bollywood

Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'a hero' after she contributes to his charity foundation: 'Extremely proud of you'

UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP