Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood's says people should celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone rather than 'forwarding Lord Shiva's photos'
bollywood

Sonu Sood's says people should celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone rather than 'forwarding Lord Shiva's photos'

Sonu Sood has a message for his fans on Maha Shivratri. He has asked everyone to help a person in need rather than forwarding messages and pictures to their friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Sonu Sood's Mahashivratri message is different from others.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter early Thursday morning, sharing a special message for his fans and followers. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Sonu appealed to his fans to help those in need.

"Rather than forwarding Lord Shiva's images, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need. Om Namah Shivaay," he wrote in his tweet. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began in India last year, Sonu has been hailed as a good samaritan for helping thousands of people reach their home, get medical and educational help.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Other stars such as Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut also shared messages for their fans on the festival. "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubkaamnayein," wrote Kangana with a picture of herself at a Lord Shiva temple. Ajay shared a picture of himself from his film Shivaay.

Kajol wrote, "Here’s wishing everyone a blessed #Mahashivratri. Be Calm and Be Compassionate. Har Har Mahadev." Sanjay Dutt wrote, "May the blessings of Shiva always be with you and your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy #Mahashivratri."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics

Despite his humanitarian work, Sonu has had to deal with online trolling and negative comments. In an interview in December, Sonu said that he doesn’t bother about the negativity, since he is only answerable to the ‘common man’.

He told SpotboyE, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.” The actor said that he knows who the trolls are inside and out: “I know their backgrounds, their names, and where they’re coming from. So I don’t need to explain myself to them. This negativity is my impetus to keep doing the good work, regardless of what the cynics have to say.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood maha shivratri

Related Stories

bollywood

Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village: : 'This is special for me also'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:43 PM IST
bollywood

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha Kapoor offers prayers for victims, Sonu Sood says 'we are with you'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP