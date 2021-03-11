Sonu Sood's says people should celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone rather than 'forwarding Lord Shiva's photos'

Sonu Sood took to Twitter early Thursday morning, sharing a special message for his fans and followers. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Sonu appealed to his fans to help those in need.

"Rather than forwarding Lord Shiva's images, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need. Om Namah Shivaay," he wrote in his tweet. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began in India last year, Sonu has been hailed as a good samaritan for helping thousands of people reach their home, get medical and educational help.

Other stars such as Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut also shared messages for their fans on the festival. "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubkaamnayein," wrote Kangana with a picture of herself at a Lord Shiva temple. Ajay shared a picture of himself from his film Shivaay.

Kajol wrote, "Here’s wishing everyone a blessed #Mahashivratri. Be Calm and Be Compassionate. Har Har Mahadev." Sanjay Dutt wrote, "May the blessings of Shiva always be with you and your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy #Mahashivratri."

Despite his humanitarian work, Sonu has had to deal with online trolling and negative comments. In an interview in December, Sonu said that he doesn’t bother about the negativity, since he is only answerable to the ‘common man’.

He told SpotboyE, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.” The actor said that he knows who the trolls are inside and out: “I know their backgrounds, their names, and where they’re coming from. So I don’t need to explain myself to them. This negativity is my impetus to keep doing the good work, regardless of what the cynics have to say.”