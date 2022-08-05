Sonu Sood says Bollywood needs to pull up their socks

Actor Sonu Sood shared why the South Indian films can give tough competition to Bollywood when it comes to theatrical release of their films. Sonu who has worked in both the industries, said that the clash between them can help churn out good films. According to him, it’s a healthy competition. (Also read: Sonu Sood: I feel lost at Bollywood parties)

Sonu made his debut with Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999, in a supporting role. In Bollywood, he gained recognition after starring in Yuva and went on to work in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Dabangg to name a few. Sonu was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer-Samrat Prithviraj, which failed at the box office.

Talking about the ongoing debate on Bollywood vs South industry ever since the pandemic, Sonu told Bombay Times, “Bollywood has been making quite a number of good films, but one must also not forget the fact that the number of films south make is huge. It is at least five times more than Bollywood. So, content coming from there is much more than what we are making. Thus, I feel that it makes for a good healthy competition and it keeps you on your toes to make good movies.”

The actor believes that South filmmakers have always focused on bringing the audience to the theaters with their extravagant films. When asked if Bollywood needs to pull up their socks, he added, “They need to, I mean everyone needs to… as I think, when you have competition… that’s the time you will excel.”

Sonu also added that he is happy to see films from the South industry are finally getting their recognition. He will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil film Thamilarasan. He also has a Bollywood film, Fateh, an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta in the pipeline.

