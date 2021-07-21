Sonu Sood shares heart-warming note on his mother's birth anniversary, Farah Khan Kunder says: 'Rula diya na'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday penned an emotional tribute on the birth anniversary of his late mother.

The Dabangg actor shared a series of monochrome throwback pictures on his Instagram handle that appear to be the pictures from her mother's wedding day as she is seen clad in bridal attire.

Alongside the snaps, he penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud."

Expressing how much he misses his mother, Sonu Sood added, "These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 10 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted.

It received likes and comments from celebrity followers including Sunil Shetty, Farah Khan Kunder, Esha Gupta, and many others.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also left a heartfelt comment on the tribute post shared by Sonu. "Rula diya na.. mothers r always with us.. whether physically there or not," she wrote.

The actor has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to now setting up oxygen plants - Sonu has been doing it all.

Sonu, who had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab in April, had also launched Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown titled I Am No Messiah. The book is written by the actor himself, revealing the emotional challenges he faced while extending help.