Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood to set up oxygen plants in Kurnool, Nellore hospitals: 'This is the need of the hour'
Sonu Sood to set up oxygen plants in Kurnool, Nellore hospitals: 'This is the need of the hour'

Sonu Sood and his team are currently in the process of setting up oxygen plants at Kurnool Government Hospital and at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore. The two plants will be operational in June.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of celebrities helping people through the two waves of coronavirus.(HT_PRINT)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping people amid the second Covid-19 wave, had reportedly ordered oxygen plants. These plants would now be installed at hospitals in different states.

Sonu and his team are currently in the process of setting up an oxygen plant at Kurnool Government Hospital which will be followed by setting the next one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, followed by other states.

He had already acquired the necessary permissions from the municipal commissioner, the collector, and the other relevant authorities.

This plant will help thousands of people living in Kurnool and Nellore and the neighbouring villages by providing oxygen to them.

Speaking about the plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, the district collector S Ramsundar Reddy IAS said, "We are really thankful to Sonu Sood for his humanitarian gesture. The oxygen plant arranged by him will help in treating 150 to 200 Covid patients at Kurnool Government Hospital every day."

Adding to that, Sonu said, "This is the need of the hour to improve the health care especially in the rural areas. I feel these plants will help the needy people to fight Covid -19 bravely. After Andhra Pradesh, we will be setting few more plants in few more other states between June and July. Right now, we are identifying the needy hospitals of various states."

These oxygen plants at Kurnool and Nellore will be operational from June.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of weeks.

Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, to tested positive for Covid-19 in April. Other stars to have contracted the virus in the second wave include Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Sonu received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. He took to social media to share news and a picture from the hospital.

Along with getting vaccinated against the infection, the actor had also launched Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Sonu recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.

sonu sood covid-19 wave

