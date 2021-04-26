Sonu Sood, who recently recovered from Covid-19, poses for pic with flight attendant at Mumbai airport. Watch

Two days after he was tested negative for Covid-19, Sonu Sood was seen making his way to the Mumbai airport. The actor, who has been a good samaritan for several people during the pandemic, was seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a pair of jeans for his flight.

As he walked towards the entrance, a flight attendant approached him and requested him for a picture. The actor instantly obliged. The paparazzi captured the endearing moment. Sonu was seen interacting with her before he made his way into the airport.

On Saturday, Sonu took to Instagram and revealed he had tested negative for coronavirus. Sharing a picture, he said, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative." On April 17, he revealed he had tested positive for the virus. "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all," he broke the news on social media.

The actor has dedicated his social media platform to help those in need. On Sunday, the actor tweeted that he is having sleepless nights. "Can't sleep.. In the middle of night when my phone rings, all I can hear is a desperate voice pleading to save his/her loved ones. We are living in tough times but tomorrow is going to be better, just hold your reigns tight. Together we will win. Just we need some more hands," he said.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani pokes fun at her singing talent while cradling her son Aaravv, friend calls her 'mad hatter'. Watch

Lately, several Bollywood stars have come forward to extend their help in the fight against Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others are using their platform to mobilise resources as the country experiences a crunch in medical oxygen supply and other medical facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON