Sonu Sood tests negative for coronavirus, shares pic with mask on. Fans call him 'real hero'

Sonu Sood has recovered from Covid-19. The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans.

He wrote on Instagram: "Tested: COVID-19 Negative." Reacting to it were a number of his industry colleagues. Bigg Boss 14 stars Nikki Tamboli wrote: "So happy." TV actor Suyyash Rai: "Paaji sherr."

Many of his fans also wrote to express their feelings. One user wrote: "God saves the Saviors of People!" Another said: "God always helps those who helps Poor's." Another user said: "Sonu Sood is the real HERO."

Sony also shared a picture with his post. It showed him in a grey T-shirt and a white face mask. With one hand he is seen pointing to the other. Together, they make the symbol 'negative'.

On April 17, after testing positive, he wrote on Instagram: "Hi everyone this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I am always there for you all."

The 47-year-old actor had taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. Sonu had taken to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities has got infected within a span of a few weeks. Names include Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

Sonu has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, especially during the pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

