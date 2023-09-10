Sooraj Pancholi reveals he has been in a relationship for past 7 years, may get married 'in a few years'

Sooraj Pancholi has revealed that he has been in a relationship for the past seven years. In his new interview with ETimes, Sooraj also claimed that his relationship with his former girlfriend, late actor Jiah Khan, was his shortest one. Sooraj was acquitted in the case of abetment to suicide in relation with Jiah Khan's death earlier this year. (Also read: Sooraj Pancholi shares Salman Khan was first person he contacted after court)

Sooraj told the English daily, “I think my relationship with Jiah was probably the shortest relationship I have had. After that, I have been in one relationship and it’s been about seven years now, and it is beautiful. There’s nothing in the world that can match up to the feeling of being in love, being taken care of, and doing the same for the other person."

He also said that through the past 10 years when he faced the court trial, most people judged him as a bad lover and partner, but only those close to him really know the kind of person that he is. He added that he won't share details of the girl or reveal her identity as she is not an actress. He also said that he may get married in a "few years". Sooraj is the son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Found dead in her Mumbai flat in 2013, Jiah Khan died by suicide and the Mumbai Police booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide). Earlier, Sooraj and Jiah were in a relationship and her mother Rabia Khan even alleged that the actor was murdered. Rabia had filed a case against Sooraj. The case had been in the courts for a decade before he was acquitted in May this year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times soon after his acquittal, Sooraj had admitted to losing out on a lot of work due to the case. He said that image and perception matter a lot for actors, and such celebrities' profession, adding that he faced media trial ever since he was accused in Jiah's death case. “I was made into this ‘evil monster’ when I was only a 20-year-old. It was not in my control because I faced a virtual media trial, where there was no investigation, no research, no evidence. My entire trial was a media trial. It was all hearsay. That’s what made it even worse and it took 10 years,” he had said.

