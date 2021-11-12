Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sooryavanshi box office opening collection: Akshay Kumar's film beats Tanhaji, collects 120 cr

Sooryavanshi box office collection week 1: Akshay Kumar's film has collected ₹120.66 crore. The film beat Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior's opening week collection.
Sooryavanshi beats Tanhaji's opening week collections. 
Published on Nov 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sooryavanshi has collected 120.66 crore in its first week at the box office. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, collected 8.30 crore on Thursday, day 7. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, “#Sooryavanshi reboots the #Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the #BO… Packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in Week 1… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: 120.66 cr. #India biz.” 

The film has not only collected the highest opening week box office collection in 2021 but also surpassed 2020's Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior opening week box office collection. Taran, in January 2020, had revealed that Tanhaji collected 118.91 crore. 

Internationally, a Box Office India report has revealed that Sooryavanshi collected $5 million, which is about 36 crore. Sooryavanshi also registered the highest opening weekend collection record with a collection of 77.08 crore. The film opened to 26.29 crore on Friday and collected 23.85 crore and 26.94 crore on Saturday and Sunday. 

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Ranveer Singh's proud mother poses with Sooryavanshi ticket and poster as film breaches 100 cr club

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi opened to mostly positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review read: “Sooryavanshi isn't driven by a great script neither does it have any extraordinary suspense that could bring nail-biting moments. Yet, it keeps you on the edge for the sheer joy of watching that over-the-top action. Shetty picks various elements — romance between Sooryavanshi and his wife Riya (played by Katrina Kaif), their relationship with their son Aryan, his camaraderie with the members of his ATS force — and weaves them together for a fulfilling climax.” 

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role with Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos. 

 

