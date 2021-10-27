Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif fall in love, get married, become parents, all in a single song
bollywood

Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif fall in love, get married, become parents, all in a single song

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have shared the video for their song Mere Yaaraa from upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar play a married couple in Sooryavanshi.
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the second song from his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The new song is title Mere Yaaraa and also features Katrina Kaif.

In the song's video, Akshay and Katrina are shown as a young couple in love. They sing and dance around boats and vintage cars and Akshay's character Veer Sooryavanshi goes down on one knee to propose to her. Soon, they have pretty wedding with Katrina's character Aditi Sooryavanshi in a blue lehenga and him in a white sherwani.

Aditi gets pregnant and the couple welcomes a son. The song ends with the family enjoying a picnic in the park.

Sharing the video, producer Karan Johar wrote, “When you've found your soulmate, keep them close! #MereYaaraa song out now! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi this Diwali, 5th Nov."

RELATED STORIES

The song is composed by Kaushik-Guddu-Akash and sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Fans were excited to hear Arijit Singh's romantic song after a long time. “Arijit Singh is sounding magical as always...we were missing his songs for so long...finally we have one,” wrote a fan. “The best moment will be watching the song along with movie. Rohit Shetty's action packed movie with Arijit's soulful song,” wrote another.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay plays a DSP who works with the anti-terrorism squad. Katrina will play his wife, who is also a doctor. 

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit their manager together amid rumours of December wedding, fans wonder what's cooking

Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Rohit's ‘cop universe’ of films, which began with the Ajay Devgn-starrers Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

The movie will also feature cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It releases in theatres on November 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar sooryavanshi katrina kaif
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena says she rejected Saif's idea to allow Taimur stay up beyond his bedtime

5

Aamir Khan debuts his new look after wrapping up Laal Singh Chaddha, see pics

Shoojit reacts to Sardar Udham not getting selected as India’s entry for Oscars

Sussanne Khan celebrates birthday with trip to Goa with rumoured BF Arslan Goni
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP