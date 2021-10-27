Sooryavanshi song Mere Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif fall in love, get married, become parents, all in a single song

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the second song from his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The new song is title Mere Yaaraa and also features Katrina Kaif.

In the song's video, Akshay and Katrina are shown as a young couple in love. They sing and dance around boats and vintage cars and Akshay's character Veer Sooryavanshi goes down on one knee to propose to her. Soon, they have pretty wedding with Katrina's character Aditi Sooryavanshi in a blue lehenga and him in a white sherwani.

Aditi gets pregnant and the couple welcomes a son. The song ends with the family enjoying a picnic in the park.

Sharing the video, producer Karan Johar wrote, “When you've found your soulmate, keep them close! #MereYaaraa song out now! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi this Diwali, 5th Nov."

The song is composed by Kaushik-Guddu-Akash and sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. Fans were excited to hear Arijit Singh's romantic song after a long time. “Arijit Singh is sounding magical as always...we were missing his songs for so long...finally we have one,” wrote a fan. “The best moment will be watching the song along with movie. Rohit Shetty's action packed movie with Arijit's soulful song,” wrote another.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay plays a DSP who works with the anti-terrorism squad. Katrina will play his wife, who is also a doctor.

Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Rohit's ‘cop universe’ of films, which began with the Ajay Devgn-starrers Singam and Singham Returns, then expanded with Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

The movie will also feature cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It releases in theatres on November 5.