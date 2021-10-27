Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit their manager together amid rumours of December wedding, fans wonder what's cooking

After sharing hugs at Sardar Udham screening, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office on Tuesday night. The two actors are rumoured to be dating.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived and left in separate cars. However, Katrina did wave at the paparazzi and Vicky gave them a thumbs up. Katrina was seen in a green plaid shirt while Vicky wore a white shirt with black pants.

Curious fans wanted to know what was cooking between the two. “Can’t wait to know what was it,” wrote one on Instagram. “Excited,” wrote another. Other expressed their love for the couple. “Achi jodi hai,” wrote one. “The power this couple has,” wrote another. +

Their appearance comes amid fresh reports of a December wedding. A leading daily has reported that their wedding outfits have already been finalised.

Recently, Katrina attended the screening of Vicky's movie, Sardar Udham. The two were filmed sharing a hug and talking to each other. Also spotted at the screening were actors, who are also rumoured to be dating each other, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Post watching the film, Katrina took to her Instagram and shared her views on Vicky's performance in Shoojit Sircar's movie. Katrina wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking."

Earlier this year, rumours were heard that Katrina and Vicky were engaged and even had a roka ceremony. Katrina's team refuted the reports almost instantly. Blaming the paparazzi for spreading the rumour, Vicky told a leading daily, “The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Vicky made his acting debut with Masaan and has received praise for his performances in movies such as Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and even Sardar Udham. While Katrina made her debut with the unsuccessful Boom, she later starred in hit movies such as Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and others.