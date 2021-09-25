Sooryavanshi vs Eternals: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer to clash with Marvel film on Diwali

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, Sooryavanshi is all set for a theatrical release this Diwali. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will feature Akshay alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.

With this, Sooryavanshi will face a box-office clash with Eternals. Earlier this month, Disney had announced that the superhero movie will be released worldwide in theaters on November 5. Eternals features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden. Diwali falls on November 4 this year.

Akshay Kumar welcomed Maharashtra’s decision to reopen cinema halls in the state from October 22 and announced the release date for his film. He shared a picture from the sets of the film and wrote, “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @tseries.official #CapeOfGoodFilms.”

Rohit had also shared a picture with Maharashtra CM and wrote on social media, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE.”

After initially being slated for a March 2020 release, Sooryavanshi had to be postponed following the pandemic outbreak early last year. A Diwali 2020 release was also planned but could not be materialised. Another release date, April 30, 2021, could also not be kept because of various Covid-19 related restrictions across the country.

After Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom hit theaters in July and had a dismal show at the box office, distributors and exhibitors had been urging Maharashtra government to reopen cinemas. The state forms a major portion of box office collection for Hindi films in the country. On Saturday, a delegation of filmmakers and theatre owners including Shetty met Thackeray to discuss the reopening of cinema halls across Maharashtra.

Also read: Akshay gets a 'tight hug' from daughter Nitara as he wishes her happy birthday

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’. He has had the hit Ajay Devgn films, Singham and Singham Returns. He also had Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba.