Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa, Sooryavanshi:Top 5 films in 2021 that made some noise at the box office

Only a few films managed to secure a proper theatrical release in 2021, and a handful managed to set the cash registers ringing. Here’s taking a look at the top five box office films in India:

SOORYAVANSHI ( ₹195.40 cr)

All eyes were set on this Akshay Kumar-starrer to bring back audiences to the theatres, and it delivered on that promise. It opened to a positive word of mouth and beat all odds like 50 percent occupancy, the pandemic fear to have an opening weekend of ₹77.08 crores.

SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME ( ₹174.92 cr)

Spider Man cast his web on everyone, as people thronged theatres to watch him in action. A smash hit starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, this superhero flick gave tough competition to other films running at theatres, including Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

PUSHPA ( ₹39.95 cr- Hindi version)

The Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Telugu action drama has done surprising business at the box office and managed to interest audiences. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says, “Pushpa has turned out to be a dark horse. It was not promoted or marketed aggressively, Allu Arjun’s reach came into play. The film is also good, it’s a single screen film so they got entertainment.”

BELLBOTTOM ( ₹30.63 cr)

The first film to release amid the pandemic, this Akshay Kumar-led film did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as theatres had not reopened then. The film boasted of a star cast consisting of Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, and re released in Maharashtra when theatres opened again.

CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI ( ₹26.47 cr)

The storyline of the film was fresh, and saw Vaani Kapoor play the role of a trans woman opposite Ayushmann Khurrana’s character. Despite a novel plot, it found an audience who gave it a chance and applauded the bravery of making such a subject into a mainstream commercial film. Trade expert Atul Mohan says, “People think if it’s Ayushmann, it has to be something different, unusual which no other can dare to bring on screen. Box office is the barometer which defines a film’s success. We can feel disappointed that the film has just managed to cross ₹20 crores. But at the same time, we are in a pandemic right now, and it was not a mainstream subject to begin with.”

