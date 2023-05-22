Splitsvilla's Aditya Singh Rajput, 32, found dead at Andheri residence

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. He was 32. Reportedly, he was found in the washroom of the 11th-floor high-rise building where he lived and was first discovered by his friend. Oshiwara police have confirmed the incident and more details are awaited from the cops as an investigation is underway.

Aditya Singh Rajput dies in Mumbai.

On Monday, news agency ANI confirmed the death of Aditya Singh Rajput. The actor's body has been sent for post-mortem. As per a report of India Today, Aditya Singh Rajput was taken to a nearby hospital by his friend and the building watchman where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

While the cause of death remains unknown, reports suggest that the actor seemingly died of a drug overdose.

Aditya Singh Rajput started his career in the industry at the age of 17. He was a model, actor and involved with production work. Born and brought up in Delhi, he hailed from Uttarakhand. He completed his studies at Green Fields School in Delhi. He started his journey as a ramp model. He starred in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

Besides films and TV shows, he also starred in over 125 advertisements. He also participated in reality shows such as Splitsvilla 9. He was also a part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. Reportedly, he was also into casting.

