Sreeleela: This Diwali will be different since I’m in Mumbai, not Hyderabad

Sreeleela who has had a busy year, and is also awaiting the release of her film opposite Kartik Aaryan besides other projects says this year Diwali will be in Mumbai on sets. The actor says, "I think I’ll be shooting this year. But usually, Diwali has always been about the diyas, decorations, and all the girls in the house coming together. We’d sit together, decorate, and also be careful with curtains (that they don't catch fire) and everything. It’s mostly about decorating the house, wearing pretty dresses, and taking pictures. I stay away from all the dangerous patakhas." Sreeleela

Any family traditions associated with Diwali? "Diwali is when even cousins we haven’t met in months come together. We eat together, laugh, and enjoy the day. This year will be a little different since I’m in Mumbai, not Hyderabad. I’m curious to see how this Diwali turns out! I’m not very strict with my diet. I eat whatever I like, especially sweets. Diwali is one of those times when there’s so much good food at family get-togethers, buffets, and dinners. I love filling my plate and just enjoying everything."

She adds that the festive season is also when she puts on her chef's hat. She recalls,"I used to be very involved in making sweets at home. I’d make payasam. I love that process because the kitchen conversations are so special — my grandma shares childhood stories, my mom jumps in, and we all bond while cooking."

Picking her outfits for Diwali is also a process that involves family. “Usually, my mom or grandma picks my outfit for me. If I’m going out to dinner, I might choose designer wear, but at home I prefer handloom. I’m also careful not to wear satin or anything that catches fire easily,” she says.

Diyas or fairy lights?

Diyas

Gulab jamun or kaju katli?

Kaju katli

Family card party or quiet evening with loved ones?

Family card party