Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Anant Ambani's engagement bash

All from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor joined the celebrations at Antilia on Thursday as the Ambani family celebrated the engagement of their younger son Anant Ambani with his childhood girlfriend Radhika Merchant. While Janhvi arrived in a pink saree, Ranveer was spotted in a blue and black outfit. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor scream royalty as they walk hand in hand at Anant Ambani's engagement bash, enjoy dhol. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a ombre pink saree with a studded blouse. She left her hair in soft curls on one side. Her friend Orhan Awatramani was also in a pink kurta pyjama and was spotted taking part in the celebrations with full enthusiasm.

Ranveer Singh arrived in style in a black tee and black pants with a blue velvet blazer and a black Barret. He also wore a chain around his neck and completed the look with brown shoes. Former actor Armaan Jain was also seen with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Actor Sagarika Ghosh too attended the party with husband and former cricketer Zaheer Khan. She was in a beige and white sharara suit while Zaheer was in a kurta pyjama.

Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra at Antilia. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghosh and Anant Ambani at Antilia. (Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh too arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani. He however, evaded the paparazzi by making a private entrance. Pooja was seen stepping out of the car to enter the venue but she went back in the car to make a private entry with Shah Rukh. Salman was also at the party. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too attended their first party after the birth of their daughter Raha last month.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The couple received a grand welcome as they arrived at Antilia. There was a flower show at the Ambani residence along with dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks at Worli sea-link. Anant was spotted in a purple kurta pyjama and jacket while Radhika was in a pastel pink outfit.

