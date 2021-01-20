IND USA
SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed that he’s begun shooting the climax sequence for his upcoming magnum opus RRR. The sequence will witness Ram Charan and Jr. NTR joining hands for a mega action episode.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he’s begun shooting for the climax sequence.

He wrote: “The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve (sic).”

RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Last November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video.

RRR, which will be released in five languages, is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

