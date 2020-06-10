SS Rajamouli says he can’t wait to get back on sets of RRR, see throwback pic

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:23 IST

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from his upcoming magnum opus RRR and said he can’t wait to get back to the sets to resume shooting. In his first fleet, the new feature rolled out by Twitter on Tuesday, Rajamouli wrote that he can’t wait to get back to the sets of RRR.

“Throwback to the sets of @RRRMovie. It’s been 3 months since we put a hard stop to #RRR! Can’t wait to be back on the sets with all the recommended precautions and safety measures in place (sic),” Rajamouli wrote.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Tuesday granted permission to resume film and television shooting in the state. Rajamouli was among the first few Telugu celebrities to thank the government for granting permission.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series. Producer DVV Danayya recently revealed that only 25 percent of shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the reminder of the film will be shot in a set in Hyderabad.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as bin the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles.

