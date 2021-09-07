Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Star vs Food: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she hides in her car's trunk to evade paparazzi

Janhvi Kapoor appeared as the first guest on season two of Star vs Food, and shared several anecdotes about herself. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor in a promotional image for Star vs Food.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, in the first episode of Star vs Food, season two shared several stories about herself. In addition to revealing an embarrassing incident from her youth, she also spoke about how she evades the paparazzi. 

On the show, in which a celebrity prepares a restaurant quality meal under the tutelage of a master chef, Janhvi Kapoor made a couple of Korean dishes for her friends. 

Towards the end of their meal, her trainer Namrata Purohit asked if she could share some anecdotes. Janhvi agreed. Namrata said that Janhvi was once stepping out of her gym but did not want the paparazzi to click her photos.

Janhvi said that it was because she wasn't supposed to be at the gym that day, but was supposed to be at home, ‘tired and sad’. Namrata continued, “She was like, ‘Namo, you have to help me, they can’t click me, they can't see me!' So we've sent her car out from the other side, and I'm feeling like a horrible person because those guys (the photographers) are sweet guys. But it was just that situation where she needed to get out that day. So her car's gone that way so they thought she's gone the other way. She's jumped into my car, and we've gotten out. And then we have this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in Fast & Furious."

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi agreed that she felt bad for the paparazzi, because ‘they do this for a living’, but added, “They were literally chasing us on bikes, and we were going around in her car, and then we had to stop at a dingy location… You know the amount of times I've hid in the dikki (boot) of my car? So many times! And there's always a blanket in my car. There's always a blanket if I'm at a place I'm not supposed to be at, or with someone I'm not supposed to be with.”

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gasps in shock after swearing during Instagram live: 'Gaali denge mujhe'

Janhvi also spoke about her family's love for food and said, “In our household, if you can't take your spice, then you aren't a Kapoor and you get shamed for life, and you have to sit on a separate table. That's not true, but everyone looks down on you if you can't take spice.”

The new season of Star vs Food premieres on Discovery+ on September 8, and will also feature Janhvi's uncle Anil Kapoor as one of the guests. Other guests include Ananya Panday, Badshah and Zakir Khan.

