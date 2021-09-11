Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Alia Bhatt's grand home with these yoga pics, don't miss her fancy ceiling fans
bollywood

Step inside Alia Bhatt's grand home with these yoga pics, don't miss her fancy ceiling fans

Alia Bhatt prefers to do yoga at her home. Thankfully for her fans, it also gives them regular glimpses at her pretty home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Alia Bhatt does yoga in her living room.

Alia Bhatt has reposted a photo of herself as she does yoga at her luxurious Mumbai home. The photo, originally posted by Alia's yoga studio, Anshuka Yoga, shows Alia in what appears to be her living room.

Alia is wearing a black tank top and black leggings, holding the padmasana while smiling for the camera. She is sitting on her black yoga mat, placed on a wood floor, laid out in a chevron pattern. Behind her is large wall and a room on the other side of it, separated by glass panels in black metal frame. 

On the other side of that room are three large arched doors that open to a well-lit area. One wall between the two arches has been turned into a gallery wall with multiple frames hanging snugly on it.

RELATED STORIES

What one cannot miss, however, are the ceiling fans. A twin-blade brown fan hangs from the grey ceiling, adding to the house's stylish interiors.

Earlier, Anshuka Yoga's Instagram page had shared another picture of Alia as she struck another yoga pose in her living room. This picture offered a glimpse at a second angle of Alia's home. It showed her mustard yellow couch, more arched windows, a blue tufted ottoman, and oatmeal walls with French mouldings. There is also a mid-century modern style coffee table and a large wall clock.

Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home with jewel-tone decor, the boldest bathroom you've ever seen

Alia reportedly purchased this home in Juhu in 2019 for approximately 13 crore. The new apartment is close to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's home. Alia earlier used to share her older house with sister Shaheen Bhatt. It is not known if they still live together.

Alia was last seen in 2020's Sadak 2. The film did not click with the audience. Alia's next release will be Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Darlings. She also recently announced a film titled Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt home tour
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sushmita turns photographer for daughters Renee and Alisah. See pic

SRK fears if his fans will leave him for Akshay, Saif, Ajay in funny new video

Thailavii day 1 box office collection: Kangana's film opens to a poor 1.25 cr

Sara slips into a swimsuit on Maldives vacation with friend. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP