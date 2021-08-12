Step inside Gauri Khan-designed luxury apartment that she's calling 'Project 2021'. See pics

Interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has shared glimpses of a mystery 'project 2021' that she is working on. Gauri took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures of a luxury apartment.

She wrote in her caption, "Project design 2021… coming up soon," and geo-tagged the post to Kolkata. While the first picture was of Gauri herself, the subsequent images showed the interiors of a fancy apartment -- from a grand master bedroom with a chandelier, a plush walk-in closet, and a glistening washroom.

Her followers were impressed by the design, and left comments like 'loving it' and 'amazing work, wow'. Gauri often shares pictures of her designs. Her Juhu showroom was prominently showcased in an episode of the Netflix 'reality' show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives.

Gauri recently shared pictures of the workspace she'd conceptualised for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, "Two creative heads on one fun project."

Gauri will make her debut as a writer this year with a coffee table book titled My Life in Design. Speaking about it, she said in a statement, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design."

Gauri also keeps her followers engaged on social media with pictures of her family, particularly of her daughter Suhana Khan. She has two other children -- sons Aryan and AbRam.