Step inside Jalsa: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's home with an old world charm

If you have ever visited Mumbai and taken a trip to the famous Juhu beach, you would have at least once experienced a massive crowd gathered outside a mansion by the sea. Although first-timers wouldn't recognise the crowd quickly, frequent visitors of the beach would immediately learn that the crowd was gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan's family home, waiting for a glimpse of the actor.

Jalsa, which translates to celebration, is home to the Bachchan family members. Amitabh Bachchan resides in the mansion with his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, son and daughter-in-law Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. His daughter Shweta Bachchan and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are also often spotted at the residence.

Jalsa is among the numerous properties owned by the Bachchan family and is the members' main house. The property was a gift from director Ramesh Sippy to Amitabh Bachchan for starring in the filmmaker's movie Satte Pe Satta, which released in 1982. Spread across more than 10,000 sq ft, the two-storey bungalow has been styled with minimalistic decor. However, even in minimalism, the Bachchan family's regality is evident.

Their living spaces feature numerous elegant elements such as traditional high arches in the living room, numerous paintings mounted on different walls through the house, brass and silver ornaments spotted at various corners of the house, and numerous family photos placed on tables and other spaces. The house serves as a great inspiration for blending the old-world charm with modern-day contemporary decor.

Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya often post pictures from their favourite spots of the house, giving fans a glimpse at their home. Check out a few pictures below:

A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai pose with their daughter Aaradhya at Jalsa.

A glimpse of Bachchan family's home Jalsa.

Shweta Bachchan at Jalsa.

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan at their home Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of his in-house gym.

Also read: From Jalsa to Janak: A list of Amitabh Bachchan's properties in Mumbai

Recently, Amitabh made the headlines after he purchased a 5,704 square feet duplex apartment in Andheri, the western suburbs of Mumbai, for ₹31 crores. The Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) said Amitabh saved more than ₹90 lakh from the deal. The house is said to be on the 27th and 28th floors of the under-construction 34-storeyed building. The actor purchased the apartment on December 31, 2020, and registered it in April this year.

Other properties Amitabh owns includes his workspace Janak, his home which he shared with his parents Prateeksha, Vatsa and his ancestral home in Allahabad.