Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
bollywood

Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have decorated with room and house with beautiful colours, wallpapers and eclectic items. Check out the pictures and videos of their home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor often share photos and videos from their home.

A pretty room that reflects their personality is a dream for most women and girls. Even sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have given a beautiful look to their room at their house in Mumbai, where they live with their dad, producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi have often posted photos and videos of their room, a blend of eclectic and dreamy aesthetic. The room has walls covered with blue wallpaper that gives a watercolour effect. Their wardrobe is also a special piece, with an old-timey map covering every inch of its surface.

The room also has an ornate chandelier with red glass and crystals. There seem to be twin beds with different but equally enormous headboards, made in vintage, Victorian style.

Moving to other parts of the house, one can see a large black piano in one corner, decorated with picture of the girls' late mother, Sridevi. That corner also seems to be one of Khushi's favourite spots to click pictures. There is an entertainment and living section with multiple couches where the family comes together for an occasional game night.

Khushi recently left for New York where she is enrolled in a film studies course. While Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, Khushi is also expected to be launched in Bollywood soon.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's version of Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, fans call him 'Cute Singh'

Boney has said that he would not be launching Khushi like he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent". Boney told Bombay Times in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao in follow up to Stree

UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
bollywood

Roohi posters: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma are terrified grooms haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi Kapoor

UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP