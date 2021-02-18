Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

A pretty room that reflects their personality is a dream for most women and girls. Even sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have given a beautiful look to their room at their house in Mumbai, where they live with their dad, producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi have often posted photos and videos of their room, a blend of eclectic and dreamy aesthetic. The room has walls covered with blue wallpaper that gives a watercolour effect. Their wardrobe is also a special piece, with an old-timey map covering every inch of its surface.

The room also has an ornate chandelier with red glass and crystals. There seem to be twin beds with different but equally enormous headboards, made in vintage, Victorian style.

Moving to other parts of the house, one can see a large black piano in one corner, decorated with picture of the girls' late mother, Sridevi. That corner also seems to be one of Khushi's favourite spots to click pictures. There is an entertainment and living section with multiple couches where the family comes together for an occasional game night.

Khushi recently left for New York where she is enrolled in a film studies course. While Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, Khushi is also expected to be launched in Bollywood soon.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's version of Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, fans call him 'Cute Singh'

Boney has said that he would not be launching Khushi like he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent". Boney told Bombay Times in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."