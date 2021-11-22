Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step inside Kartik Aaryan's cosy Mumbai apartment, where he once used to live as a paying guest

Kartik Aaryan, who recently appeared in the Netflix movie Dhamaka, celebrates his birthday on Monday. Here's a look at his house. 
A tour of Kartik Aaryan's house. 
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:11 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan has been staying in Mumbai for a while now. Having spent his growing up years in Gwalior, the actor had moved to the city to fulfill his aspirations of becoming an actor. Today, Kartik has not only delivered a number of hit films but also has a string of projects in the pipeline. 

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a tour of Kartik Aaryan's house in Mumbai. The actor lives in an apartment in Mumbai's Versova neighbourhood. Through the lockdown, the actor shared glimpses of his house through videos and pictures. 

Going by the posts, Kartik has a simple house set-up. His bedroom has a combination of blue and white walls, with a corner dedicated to a study table. The room features a window, which not only gives a view of the city but also has a television mounted on it. 

 

Contrary to his bedroom, the living room has subtle colours. The walls feature a combination of cream and brown walls. The room leads up to a wide balcony, which has often doubled up as one of the many corners where Kartik filmed his videos for his Instagram posts. A small portion of the room is also dedicated to the dining space as well. 

A glimpse of Kartik Aaryan's house. 

Back in 2019, a DNA report revealed that Kartik Aaryan used to live as a paying guest in the flat during his struggling days. The actor purchased the house at a sum of 1.60 crore. The property is located at Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road and is spread across a carpet area of 459 sq ft and is located on the fifth floor of the building.

Kartik was last seen in Dhamaka, released on Netflix. In the film, Kartik plays the role of a news anchor who is in charge of covering the bomb blasts in Mumbai. 

 

