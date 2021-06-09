Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step inside Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan's flowers-inspired family room that is 'happy, airy, bright, sunny'

Actor and former VJ Mini Mathur has shared a glimpse into her beautiful home that she shares with husband Kabir Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan share a bright and airy home.

Former VJ, actor Mini Mathur has shared a look inside her home with Kabir Khan, on special demand from her fans. Showing off her 'happy, airy, bright and sunny' home to her Instagram followers, Mini gave details of where she bought all the items from.

The video opens with a view of the sitting area in the family room. The floors are a mix of yellow and white chevron pattern and the walls are decked with bright blue floral wallpapers. Mint blue sofas are decorated with more floral pillows and sheer white curtains hang at the windows. There is a traditional wooden centre table and a media unit that is full of books, surrounding a large television.

Sharing the video on her page, Mini wrote, "Glimpses of my family room. A happy, airy, bright, sunny, creative space that overlooks the terrace. The furniture is made of lotus root.. almost 15 years old but looks even better with age. The centre table & cane lounger is from Kabirs ancestral home in Hyderabad. @shabnamguptainteriors managed to give this erstwhile bedroom a lovely vibe and worked with things old & new… fitting in all our pre owned pieces. The ceiling is her signature - painted bamboos!! Ps: Posting this only because so many of you have been very excited about seeing the makeover."

Also read: Step inside Aaliyah Kashyap's bedroom, with vanity mirror and hammock area

Roshini Chopra commented on the post, saying, "Living for this vibe." Sayani Gupta wrote, "Stunning.. when can we hang in this room.. all of us.."

Mini is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. They also have two kids--son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan. The couple has been married for 22 years and met during a video shoot.

mini mathur kabir khan home tour kabir khan 83

