Step inside Mouni Roy's new restaurant Badmaash, 'a tropical oasis in the middle Mumbai' with eye-catching decor

Mouni Roy's restaurant Badmaash offers 'authentic Bollywood vibe, Indian cuisine and a side of masaledar (spicy) concoctions'. The Andheri restaurant opened on May 26, and had its grand launch with a star-studded bash on Sunday. Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar were joined by actors Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model-actor Giorgia Andriani, among others for the bash. Also read: Step inside Rana Daggubati's lavish Hyderabad family home turned into a restaurant

Mouni Roy's Mumbai restaurant Badmaash is located in Andheri.

Serving modern Indian food in a stylish space

Describing its vibe, the restaurant said on its Instagram page, "Tropical oasis in the middle of the hustle bustle of Mumbai with progressive Indian cuisine..." Photos and videos shared on Badmaash's Instagram page give a peek inside the new restaurant's lush decor inspired by tigers and tropical forests.

With its abundance of plants and interesting light fixtures, Badmaash has a warm vibe and its decor is vibrant and fun. From a bar that is literally lit to lush plants and leaves everywhere – on the walls, ceilings and even on the lights – Badmaash looks inviting.

The printed and rust-upholstered chairs and armchairs, as well as regal green sofa booths, provide the seating while glowing embellished table lamps upholstered with bright red and orange fabric give a subtle nod to the tropical inspiration of the restaurant. The different elements of the space pop against the earthy tones – from rust and terracotta reds to refreshing greens.

Mouni Roy's posts

The actor recently shared a series of photos of herself not only from inside the restaurant but also from the outside. She wore a printed short dress and sat inside the restaurant and raised her arms up in the air in one of the photos. Trees and plants of different sizes, as well as lights of different types, were seen in the background.

Mouni also shared some photos of herself posing outside next to the restaurant's sign. A neon yellow tiger's face was seen next to it. Posing with it, Mouni wrote in her caption, “Overflowing with joy and culinary delights as our new restaurant unfurls its doors…”

What's next for Mouni

Last month, Mouni Roy made her Cannes debut as she walked the red carpet at the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Before that, Mouni was part of The Entertainers Tour in the US with actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and others.

Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). She played the antagonist Junoon in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer. Her next film is The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

