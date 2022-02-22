Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow that's fit for royalty. See pics

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built himself an opulent new home in Mumbai. Nawaz also recently threw a housewarming party and invited all his friends over to check out his place. Now, we take you inside his palace-like home with a these pictures.

It took Nawaz three years to complete the house, made in the image of his childhood home in Budhana. Nawaz has named his bungalow, located on Yari Road, ‘Nawab’ in the memory of his father. Check out the photos:

An outside view of the house.

A view of the sitting area in Nawaz's house.

Another lounging space with an old world charm.

Heavy wooden doors separate the two areas.

A view of a large hall and the dining space at one end.

A view of the large balcony.

Earlier, speaking to HT about his new house, Nawaz had said, “To tell you the truth, I didn’t consciously plan that I want a new house. Ghar hona chahiye — iss concept mein mera belief hi nahi tha (I was never for the idea that one must have a home of their own). Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let’s do it no harm. Things kept happening, and after I purchased it, I realised I had studied architecture and aesthetics too at National School of drama. I had also studied scenic design in my first year. Maine socha kis tarah se design kiya jaa sakta hai (I thought about how it can be designed). My final concept was that the minimal it is, the more impact it will have."

“About the house, it’s where you come to relax, that’s how I got this created, for me to rest. I have used only three colours in the entire house, you won’t find a fourth colour anywhere- wooden, white and sky blue.There is a garden, and a cabin where I will read my scripts, and think,” he added.

Nawaz had been working on his film Tiku Weds Sheru lately. The film marks Kangana Ranaut's first project as a producer. The film's crew celebrate shoot wrap at Nawaz's new house as well.

