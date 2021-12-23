Step inside Prajakta Koli’s Mumbai home with a stunning view from balcony. See pics

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli often shares glimpses of her Mumbai home on social media. Her name recently featured in an episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 – which she celebrated by posting a short video from inside her home. Every now and then, Prajakta also shares videos from her dance or work-out routines, which include glimpses of her home interiors.

The Mismatched actor moved into her new home in 2019. Her brightly lit Mumbai home has a cozy living room with a grey couch and a wing chair in printed fabric. A wooden lamp can be seen in a corner, which adds to the warmth of the space. The dining area is adorned with greens hanging from the wall. Lamps drop down over the dining table, setting just the perfect mood in the area. On Diwali, Prajakta shared snippets of her balcony, which offers a view of the city.

The kitchen space, designed in shades of grey and white, also comes with a wooden counter top and barstools. Glimpses of Prajakta’s bedroom reveal wall cupboards, a huge bed and a lot of floor space, where she often works out. Some of her posts also reveal sunlight streaming through the sheer white curtains – her room also as a blue winged chair in a corner.

In 2019, in a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Prajakta revealed that she was moving into a new home with her family. “This place has been home to us for the past 15 years. And as I drink my last cup of chai from my favourite spot in my home, I can’t stop thinking of all the smiles this place has given us. I am grateful to have spent so many years happily in this home that kept us safe, sheltered and warm. Can’t wait to make more memories in our new home as this one made with the new family. This home will forever have a piece of my heart. Cheers to new beginnings," she wrote in her post.

Prajakta Koli, who has featured in a number of acting projects, is also a social media influencer. She has appeared in the short film Khayali Pulao and starred in the web show Mismatched. Prajakta will next be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.