Step inside Remo D’Souza and Lizelle’s eclectic home that their friends believed was unlucky for him

Remo D'Souza gave fans a tour of his Mumbai home in a new video. Remo and Lizelle, who have been married for 21 years, talked about putting the house together with attention to detail.

Remo and Lizelle's house featured in a recent episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. Remo, most enthusiastically, showed around the living room of the house, which comes with tan, velvet and multicoloured couches. Nestling tables and a dark centre table complement the seating spaces.

Remo proudly showed off a pool table, strategically placed in the living area-- he bragged about being good at it and defeating his friends in the game. Remo also showed around his ‘den'--a bedroom converted into an entertainment centre of sorts, with a massage chair, a recliner and a big television.

Next up was the dining space--a rectangular table is bordered by tall chairs with beige and copper hues. One interesting element in the room is a wall studded with Turkish plates.

Remo and Lizelle revealed the balcony to be their favourite space in the house. Remo said he loves going through film scripts sitting in the balcony while he also chills with Lizelle, soaking up the sun on the swing.

In December 2020, Remo suffered a major heart attack and was hospitalised. Referencing to the incident, Lizelle said that people told her the house wasn't ‘suiting’ the couple. “Lot of people came and said, after his incident, that ‘Lizelle, I think this house is not suiting you all, look what happened to Remo.’ I went to my pandit ji and he said look at it this way that Remo survived, he came back to this house," she said.

Remo, a choreographer and filmmaker, is known for directing films such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, A Flying Jatt and Street Dancer 3D.

