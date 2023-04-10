Step inside Shilpa Shetty's daughter's room with stairs leading to playing zone, animal murals, Peppa Pig toys. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty has given a glimpse inside her daughter Samisha's new room. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday morning, Shilpa posted a clip. The room was coloured in blue, pink, and white. One side of the walls was painted with several animals including an elephant and a giraffe as well as butterflies. A few plants were also part of the mural. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha joins her as she burns bamboo on Holika Dahan)

Next to it, stairs led to Samisha's playing area, which had a net around it. The steps of the stairs had drawers in them. Bunk beds were converted into playing zones, which were decorated with several stuffed toys. Next to it, there was a white door. A sketch of a bear was seen on a wall next to it.

A pink couch with matching cushions and an ottoman stool was seen next to a glass door. An oval-shaped table and chairs were also placed next to it. White curtains were pushed to either sides of the glass pane. It gave a view of the greenery outside. Shilpa wrote along with the video, "Can't thank you enough my darling #MinalChopra for helping me put together Samisha's new room. It's perfect (hugs and red heart emojis)."

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. In February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

On her third birthday in February this year, Shilpa penned a birthday wish for Samisha. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video which she captioned, "Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma's shoes already... 3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya... we all love and adore you more than we could ever express May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom."

In the video, Samisha was seen trying to get into her mother's heels. Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty wrote, "Happiest Birthday my cutest munchkin Samisha Doll .. you've brought so much love fun laughter & joy in our lives .. Stay blessed & protected always my Cutiepie - Luv you loads my baby."

Fans will see Shilpa in the upcoming film KD-The Devil as Satyavati. Directed by Prem, the film also stars Druva Sarja, V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. KD-The Devil is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

The actor is also a part of Rohit's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on Prime Video. The series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

