Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Shraddha Kapoor's sea-facing house in Mumbai. See pics and videos
bollywood

Step inside Shraddha Kapoor's sea-facing house in Mumbai. See pics and videos

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's house is cosy, boasts of a collection of soft toys and cute cushions, and has a view of the sea. Step inside her Mumbai house with these pics and videos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of the picturesque view of Mumbai beach from the window of her residence in the city.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor lives in her Mumbai residence with parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi, and brother Sidhanth Kapoor. She often shares pictures and videos from inside her house, giving fans a peak into her sea-facing house.

Let us take a look at some pictures that give us a tour of Shraddha's house.

Shraddha's bedroom has a wall full of photo frames and she also has a simple, minimal desk in a corner of her bedroom.

Shraddha has a brown sofa set placed in a corner of the house. The area is graciously decorated with large artifacts.

One of the most attractive things about her house is the large-sized windows and the seaside view it offers.

Shraddha also has a balcony full of greenery with ample birds feeders to attract birds to her abode. She shared a glimpse last year ahead of the the pandemic induced lockdown that began in March.

Earlier in March 2020, Shraddha had shared a sneak peak into her "cozy corner" for fans. It is a small, light coloured corner with soft toys and cute cushions occupying most of the half-circular couch placed there. The corner has beige coloured curtains to complete the look.

Even Shraddha's bathroom is a style statement with the textured walls and mosaic floors. She offered a glimpse to fans on her Instagram earlier.

Shraddha was most recently seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. The film was among the last ones to hit theatres in India last year before the pandemic led to theaters shutting down for nearly nine months.

Also read: Sonu provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging bed

Shraddha has a few projects lined up next and she announced Chaalbaaz In London earlier this year. The film will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic Chaalbaaz directed by Pankaj Parashar. Pankaj also directed the original movie starring late actor Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor lives in her Mumbai residence with parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi, and brother Sidhanth Kapoor. She often shares pictures and videos from inside her house, giving fans a peak into her sea-facing house.

Let us take a look at some pictures that give us a tour of Shraddha's house.

Shraddha's bedroom has a wall full of photo frames and she also has a simple, minimal desk in a corner of her bedroom.

Shraddha has a brown sofa set placed in a corner of the house. The area is graciously decorated with large artifacts.

One of the most attractive things about her house is the large-sized windows and the seaside view it offers.

Shraddha also has a balcony full of greenery with ample birds feeders to attract birds to her abode. She shared a glimpse last year ahead of the the pandemic induced lockdown that began in March.

Earlier in March 2020, Shraddha had shared a sneak peak into her "cozy corner" for fans. It is a small, light coloured corner with soft toys and cute cushions occupying most of the half-circular couch placed there. The corner has beige coloured curtains to complete the look.

Even Shraddha's bathroom is a style statement with the textured walls and mosaic floors. She offered a glimpse to fans on her Instagram earlier.

Shraddha was most recently seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. The film was among the last ones to hit theatres in India last year before the pandemic led to theaters shutting down for nearly nine months.

Also read: Sonu provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging bed

Shraddha has a few projects lined up next and she announced Chaalbaaz In London earlier this year. The film will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic Chaalbaaz directed by Pankaj Parashar. Pankaj also directed the original movie starring late actor Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor shraddha kapoor pics

Related Stories

bollywood

Sonu Sood provides proof after he's accused of taking undue credit for arranging hospital bed

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:38 PM IST
tv

Rubina Dilaik shares pics with sister Jyotika from Himachal Pradesh: 'Sisters who quarantine together, heal together'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 04:51 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP